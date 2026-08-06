Ideal for compensating pressure fluctuations in domestic water supply systems. Noise reducing hose 1 m 3/4" for use between high-pressure pumps and rigid pipe systems. Flexible, silicone inner liner compensates pressure fluctuations. The flexible inner lining expands to prevent pumps being started and stopped. Also reduces vibrations. This results in a substantial noise reduction. Pressure hose with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm) at both ends.