The Kärcher RCF 3 robot mop's multi-surface roller is made of high-quality microfibre for gentle wet cleaning on all hard floors – even parquet. The roller is lint-free, absorbent and extremely hard-wearing – ideal for extensive cleaning runs and for a clean, streak-free result. If the roller needs to be replaced or cleaned, it can be changed in next to no time without using any tools and without coming into contact with dirt. Simply pull out the used roller and clip in the new one, that's it! The multi-surface roller can be washed in the washing machine at up to 60 °C ready to be used again.