RVF 7 accessories kit

The accessory kit for the RVF 7 robot vacuum and mop includes a main brush, two side brushes and a filter.

For perfect cleaning results, just like the first time: the RVF 7 accessory kit enables robot vacuum and mop to clean like a new device. The spare parts included are easy to change, extend the service lifetime of the RVF 7 and ensure that the device once again achieves optimum cleaning performance. The kit includes a main brush, two side brushes and a filter.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (-part) 4
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 195 x 70 x 200