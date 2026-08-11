RVF 7 accessories kit
The accessory kit for the RVF 7 robot vacuum and mop includes a main brush, two side brushes and a filter.
For perfect cleaning results, just like the first time: the RVF 7 accessory kit enables robot vacuum and mop to clean like a new device. The spare parts included are easy to change, extend the service lifetime of the RVF 7 and ensure that the device once again achieves optimum cleaning performance. The kit includes a main brush, two side brushes and a filter.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (-part)
|4
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|195 x 70 x 200