Robot vacuum floor cleaner RVF 7 Comfort Extra
Autonomous vacuuming and mopping: The RVF 7 Comfort Extra with camera and AI cleans hard floors and low-pile carpets, while the multifunction station provides even more autonomy.
Experience effortless floor cleaning with the intelligent RVF 7 Comfort Extra. The innovative robot vacuum and mop not only cleans hard floors, but also low-pile carpets – and does so completely autonomously. Thanks to intelligent LiDAR navigation, camera and AI technology, it recognises obstacles and navigates unerringly through all rooms. With a suction power of up to 10,000 pascals, it effortlessly removes dirt during dry cleaning, while the proven Kärcher roller technology ensures excellent wet cleaning. The multifunction station of the RVF 7 Comfort Extra enables even greater autonomy. As soon as there is no fresh water or the containers for dirty water and dry dirt are full, the RVF 7 Comfort Extra automatically moves to the station. Fresh water is topped up there and dirty water and dry dirt are disposed of – all without any intervention. Control the RVF 7 Comfort Extra conveniently via app and enjoy more free time while it keeps your home sparkling clean.
Features and benefits
Tried-and-tested roller technologyThe rotating roller is continuously moistened with fresh water and thoroughly wiped after each rotation. This guarantees hygienic and effective wet cleaning of hard floors.
Intelligent dirt detectionThe RVF 7 Comfort Extra detects the degree of soiling and then automatically adjusts the cleaning parameters to ensure efficient and thorough cleaning.
Live camera with remote accessYou can access the live camera of your connected RVF 7 Comfort Extra at any time via the app, allowing you to monitor your own home while out and about.
Precise navigation with LiDAR and artificial intelligence
- Enables fast and accurate detection of rooms, even in the dark. This means the robot vacuum cleaner always keeps its bearings and cleans reliably.
- The additional single laser sensor and the intelligent camera recognise small or flat objects, such as shoes, socks or cables, that are invisible to the LiDAR.
- If the laser camera system detects obstacles, these are transferred to the storable maps.
Liftable mop roller and main brush with anti-hair wrap technology
- If the RVF 7 Comfort Extra detects wet dirt or liquid on the floor, the main dry vacuum-cleaning brush is automatically raised.
- If the RVF 7 Comfort Extra detects a carpet during wet-cleaning, the mop roller is automatically raised to protect the carpet from moisture (individually adjustable in the app).
- The main brush is equipped with a special anti-hair entanglement element so that long hair is much less likely to wrap around the brush and can therefore be removed much more easily.
Two-tank system with integrated sensor
- The microfibre rollers are continuously moistened with water from the fresh water tank, while dirty water is collected in a separate tank. For clean floors – every time you mop.
multifunction station
- The multifunction station empties and fills the water tanks and empties the dry dirt container automatically. The robot then continues cleaning on its own.
- After each cleaning run, the mop roller is automatically cleaned with warm water and then dried with warm air.
Mode change at the touch of a button
- Quick and easy change of cleaning mode at the touch of a button directly on the machine or at the multifunction station, operation is intuitive, convenient and possible without an app.
Machine washable roller
- The mop roller is machine washable up to 60 °C. This means that even stubborn dirt that has built up in the microfibre roller over time can be effectively removed.
- Another option for cleaning the microfibre roller, in addition to cleaning in the multifunction station.
Convenient app control
- Customised setting of cleaning parameters: Creating maps for different floors, setting up no-go zones, naming rooms, setting cleaning times and much more.
- Suction power, water consumption and other cleaning settings can be set individually for each room.
- The cleaning progress can be viewed continuously and detailed cleaning reports can be called up.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery charging time (min)
|230
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery voltage (V)
|14,4
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|5,2
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 67
|Suction Power (Pa)
|max. 13000
|Fresh water tank (ml)
|300
|Dirty water tank (ml)
|130
|Waste container (ml)
|250
|Running time per charge (min)
|150 (vacuum)
|Area performance (m²)
|160 (vacuum) / 60 (vacuum and mop)
|fresh water tank multifunction station (l)
|3
|dirty water tank multifunction station (l)
|2,4
|filter bag multifunction station (l)
|4
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 / 240 / 50 / 60
|Robot dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|105
|Robot diameter (mm)
|360
|dimensions of multifunction station (L x W x H) (mm)
|450 x 400 x 520
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|20,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|350 x 350 x 105
Scope of supply
- Cleaning brush
- Detergents: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 500 ml, Foam Stop unscented, 2 x 30 ml
- Waste container
- Quantity of filter bags: 5 Piece(s)
- Side brush: 4 x
- Wiping unit
- Microfibre roller: 2 Piece(s)
- Filter: 2 x
- Cleaning tool
- Fresh water tank
- Dirty water tank
- multifunction station
Equipment
- Fall sensors
- autonomous cleaning
- AI dirt detection
- AI obstacle detection
- live camera
- Carpet sensor
- operation using app
- Connection via WLAN
- Connection via Bluetooth
- smart services/features in the app
- Voice output
- Laser navigation system (LiDAR)
- Timer program: several timers possible
- Dry cleaning mode
- Combined cleaning mode (wet and dry)
- autonomous cleaning: Hot water
- autonomous mop drying: Hot
- automatic tank filling
- automatic tank emptying
- Automatic dust emptying
- Sweeping close to the edge
- liftable cleaning brush
- liftable mop
- Filter bag material: Fleece
Application areas
- Hard floors
- On low-pile carpets