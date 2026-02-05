Experience effortless floor cleaning with the intelligent RVF 7 Comfort. The innovative robot vacuum and mop not only cleans hard floors, but also low-pile carpets – and does so completely autonomously. Thanks to intelligent LiDAR navigation, camera and AI technology, it recognises obstacles and navigates unerringly through all rooms. With a suction power of up to 10,000 pascals, it effortlessly removes dirt during dry cleaning, while the proven Kärcher roller technology ensures excellent wet cleaning. The multifunction station of the RVF 7 Comfort enables even greater autonomy. As soon as there is no fresh water or the containers for dirty water and dry dirt are full, the RVF 7 Comfort automatically moves to the station. Fresh water is topped up there and dirty water and dry dirt are disposed of – all without any intervention. Control the RVF 7 Comfort conveniently via app and enjoy more free time while it keeps your home sparkling clean.