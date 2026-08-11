The Kärcher RVF 7 and RVF 7 Comfort robot vacuum and mop features a multi-surface roller made of high-quality microfibre for gentle wet cleaning of all hard floors – even parquet. The roller is lint-free, absorbent and extremely hard-wearing – ideal for extensive cleaning runs and for a clean, streak-free result. If the roller needs to be replaced or cleaned, it can be changed in next to no time without using any tools and without coming into contact with dirt. The used roller can simply be pulled out and a new one inserted effortlessly. The multi-surface roller can be washed in the washing machine at up to 60 °C ready to be used again.