RVF 7 Universal roller
The multi-surface roller of the RVF 7 robot vacuum and mop delivers gentle wet cleaning and care of all hard floors. Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.
The Kärcher RVF 7 and RVF 7 Comfort robot vacuum and mop features a multi-surface roller made of high-quality microfibre for gentle wet cleaning of all hard floors – even parquet. The roller is lint-free, absorbent and extremely hard-wearing – ideal for extensive cleaning runs and for a clean, streak-free result. If the roller needs to be replaced or cleaned, it can be changed in next to no time without using any tools and without coming into contact with dirt. The used roller can simply be pulled out and a new one inserted effortlessly. The multi-surface roller can be washed in the washing machine at up to 60 °C ready to be used again.
Features and benefits
Easy roller replacement
- The roller can be changed quickly and easily by simply pulling it out – no tools are needed and it’s virtually effortless.
- Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
100 % high-quality microfibres
- Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
- Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|255 x 55 x 55