SE fleece filter bag KFI 657
Extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bag, ideal for vacuuming fine and coarse dirt alike. Suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden spray extraction cleaners.
The KFI 657 fleece filter bags were developed specifically for the Kärcher Home & Garden SE 5 and SE 6 Signature Line as well as the SE 5.100 and SE 6.100 spray extraction cleaners. The bags are extremely tear-resistant and ensure impressively high suction power and dust filtration. They are also ideally suited to demanding applications, e.g. for vacuuming coarse and damp dirt. A total of four bags are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Suitable for Kärcher spray extraction cleaners in the SE 5 and SE 6 Signature Line and the SE 5.100 and SE 6.100 ranges.
Three-layer fleece material
- For high suction power and high dust filtration during use.
Extremely tear-resistant, ideal for heavy-duty use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|4
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|425 x 530 x 12
Application areas
- Dry dirt