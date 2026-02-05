Deep cleaning impact combined with ergonomic design and multifunctionality: the SE 5 spray extraction cleaner with its attractive pull-behind design ensures a hygienic clean on many textile surfaces, such as fitted carpets, upholstery and upholstered furniture, rugs, carpeted stairs, mattresses, wall hangings and car seats. Tried-and-tested spray extraction technology from Kärcher delivers the best cleaning results: fresh tap water and the Kärcher Carpet Cleaner RM 519 are sprayed deep into the textile fibres under pressure and then vacuumed back up together with the loosened dirt – ideal for families, allergy sufferers and households with pets. The SE 5 is a multifunctional 3-in-1 product that can also be used as a fully-fledged wet and dry vacuum cleaner with its extensive range of accessories. Other equipment features: 2-tank system with removable fresh and dirty water tank, ergonomic carrying handle for easy transport and practical accessory storage on the device. After use, the device is easy to clean for a long product life.