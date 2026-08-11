Stone roller FCV 4
Cleaning non-delicate hard floors and dirty crevices couldn’t be simpler: with the Pure!Roll® stone roller for the FCV 4 vacuum mop, stubborn stains don’t stand a chance. Machine-washable up to 60 °C.
The stone roller is the perfect accessory for the deep cleaning of non-delicate hard floors such as stone or ceramic (though it is not suitable for delicate natural stone floors such as marble or terracotta). Compatible with the FCV 4 vacuum mop. Thanks to its integrated bristles, the stone roller effortlessly removes stubborn dirt and even makes crevices and uneven surfaces shine again. Our Pure!Roll® rollers are suitable for machine washing at up to 60 °C.
Features and benefits
Pure!Roll® with high-quality microfibre
- Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
- Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Integrated bristles
- For the effortless removal of stubborn dirt.
- Even crevices and uneven floors become sparkling clean.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|254 x 77 x 60
Application areas
- Stone floors
- Even stubborn dirt
- Tile joints