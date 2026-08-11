Stone roller FCV 4

Cleaning non-delicate hard floors and dirty crevices couldn’t be simpler: with the Pure!Roll® stone roller for the FCV 4 vacuum mop, stubborn stains don’t stand a chance. Machine-washable up to 60 °C.

The stone roller is the perfect accessory for the deep cleaning of non-delicate hard floors such as stone or ceramic (though it is not suitable for delicate natural stone floors such as marble or terracotta). Compatible with the FCV 4 vacuum mop. Thanks to its integrated bristles, the stone roller effortlessly removes stubborn dirt and even makes crevices and uneven surfaces shine again. Our Pure!Roll® rollers are suitable for machine washing at up to 60 °C.

Features and benefits
Pure!Roll® with high-quality microfibre
  • Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
  • Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Integrated bristles
  • For the effortless removal of stubborn dirt.
  • Even crevices and uneven floors become sparkling clean.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 254 x 77 x 60
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Stone floors
  • Even stubborn dirt
  • Tile joints