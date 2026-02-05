Vacuum mop FCV 4
3-in-1 Xtra!Clean – vacuum, mop, dry: the smart FCV 4 vacuum mop with 45 min battery runtime and Dynamic!Control dirt sensor – even on carpets.
Discover the FCV 4 – the all-rounder that will revolutionise the way you clean your floors! The 3-in-1 vacuum mop with innovative Xtra!Clean function vacuums, mops and dries, making light work of cleaning hard floors, carpets and even clearing up spilled liquids, saving up to 50 percent of time*. Choose from four cleaning modes – auto mode with Dynamic!Control dirt sensor, the clever Stair!Assist mode, dry mode and the powerful Advanced!Power mode*** – and tackle any dirt, whether it's dust, pet hair or stubborn stains. The ultimate Hygienic!Spin technology with up to 500 roller revolutions per minute not only ensures perfect mopping results, but also eliminates up to 99 percent of bacteria** for hygienic cleanliness. The powerful BLDC motor and long-lasting battery with up to 45 minutes of runtime clean up to 200 square metres non-stop. It also features a 3.2-inch Vision!Clean display, an auto-start/stop function and self-cleaning function, as well as a washable Pure!Roll roller for maximum convenience – without ever coming into contact with dirt.
Features and benefits
3-in-1 Xtra!Clean function: mopping, vacuuming and dryingHalves the cleaning time* and guarantees perfect cleanliness! Thanks to the integrated suction function that removes the need to vacuum beforehand. Four cleaning modes to cover every type of dirt – even the most stubborn dirt and the biggest spillages are no problem. Adapts to different floors for effective and thorough cleaning right up to the edge – even on carpets and rugs in dry mode.
Effective Hygienic!Spin technologyProven to remove 99%** of all bacteria for a hygienic and clean home. Roller rotates at up to 500 revolutions per minute for flawless mopping results. Clever two-tank system for a constant supply of fresh water kept separate from the dirty water.
Intelligent cleaning with Dynamic!Control and Vision!CleanIntelligent auto mode with Dynamic!Control dirt sensor automatically adjusts the suction power and water volume to the degree of soiling – for maximum runtime. Important information such as remaining runtime or cleaning mode is always in view on the large 3.2-inch Vision!Clean display. Intelligent tank level indication with overflow protection and automatic shutdown if the dirty water tank is not emptied.
Clever Stair!Assist cleaning mode and auto-start/stop
- Breaks in cleaning are no problem thanks to the auto-start/stop function – any time, anywhere.
- Clean stairs and tight spaces with ease, from any position, even at a 90° angle, thanks to the Stair!Assist mode with deactivated auto-start/stop function.
Ultra-powerful Advanced!Power mode
- Removes even the most stubborn dried-on dirt with twice the suction power and 20% more water distribution than in auto mode.
- Floors are dry in next to no time so they can be walked on straight away.
Powerful BLDC motor and efficient Comfort!Cell battery
- State-of-the-art brushless motor technology for a long service life, high reliability and impressive suction power and mopping performance at high speeds.
- Maximum freedom of movement with up to 45 min battery runtime – ideal for areas up to 200 m².
- Battery can be replaced quickly during servicing for a longer product life – easy on the wallet and the environment.
Effective two-stage Duo!Pure filter system
- Multi-stage filter system reliably protects the motor from moisture.
- Excellent filtration with highly efficient flat pleated filter – effectively traps even the smallest particles in the air.
- Dry mode ideal for use on carpets and rugs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Area performance per battery charge (m²)
|200
|Tank capacity, fresh water (ml)
|750
|Tank capacity, dirty water (ml)
|450
|Rated input power (W)
|180
|Drive
|Brushless motor
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Roller working width (mm)
|250
|Floor drying time (min)
|min. 2
|Battery voltage (V)
|18
|Battery run time (min)
|max. 45
|Battery charge time (min)
|240
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|278 x 232 x 1130
* The Kärcher vacuum mops can halve your cleaning time, since common household dirt can be removed from floors in a single step, doing away with the need to vacuum before mopping. /
** Based on tests by an independent test laboratory. /
*** The Advanced!Power mode removes even the most stubborn dried-on dirt with twice the suction power and 20 percent higher water volume compared with auto mode.
Scope of supply
- Multi-surface roller: 1 Piece(s)
- Detergents: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 30 ml
- Charging, parking and cleaning station
- Cleaning brush
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s)
- Sponge filter: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Dual filter system
- Self-cleaning mode
- Automatic mode
- Stair mode
- Power mode
- Dry mode
- Filling level indicator for fresh water tank
- Filling level indicator for dirty water tank
- Transport wheels
- Carrying handle
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- On low-pile carpets
- Even stubborn dirt
- Coarse dirt
- Fine dirt
- Dry dirt
- Wet dirt
- Liquids
- Pet hair