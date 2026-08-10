Stone roller KFL 1, FCV 2, FCV 3
Easy cleaning of non-sensitive hard floors and dirty crevices and joints: with the stone roller for the KFL 1, FCV 2 and FCV 3 vacuum mops, stubborn stains don't stand a chance.
The stone roller is the perfect accessory for the deep cleaning of non-sensitive hard floors such as stone or ceramic (though it is not suitable for sensitive natural stone floors such as marble or terracotta). Compatible with the KFL 1, FCV 2 and FCV 3 vacuum mops. Thanks to its integrated bristles, the stone roller effortlessly removes stubborn dirt and even makes crevices and uneven surfaces shine again.
Features and benefits
High-quality microfibre
- Optimum dirt removal and a high level of dirt pick-up for excellent cleaning results.
Integrated bristles
- For the effortless removal of stubborn dirt.
- Even crevices and uneven floors become sparkling clean.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|246 x 136 x 56
Application areas
- Stone floors
- Even stubborn dirt
- Tile joints