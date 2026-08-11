Telescopic handle
Comfortable and practical: The telescopic handle can be installed on the battery-powered grass shears with just a few hand movements – for simple handling and effortless cutting of lawn edges.
Lawn maintenance has never been so easy: Thanks to the flexible setting and adjustment of the working height between 74 and 116 centimetres, you can trim your lawn edges without having to bend over. The telescopic handle is compatible with the battery-powered grass shears GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus.
Features and benefits
Simple installationFast installation of telescopic handle with wireless connection.
Comfortable telescopingInfinitely variable setting and adjustment of the working height to body height and job requirement.
180° angle adjustmentEven more precise cutting of lawn edges.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|silver
|Weight (kg)
|0,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|670 x 78 x 670
Application areas
- Lawn edges