Telescopic handle

Comfortable and practical: The telescopic handle can be installed on the battery-powered grass shears with just a few hand movements – for simple handling and effortless cutting of lawn edges.

Lawn maintenance has never been so easy: Thanks to the flexible setting and adjustment of the working height between 74 and 116 centimetres, you can trim your lawn edges without having to bend over. The telescopic handle is compatible with the battery-powered grass shears GSH 2 Plus and GSH 4-4 Plus.

Features and benefits
Telescopic handle: Simple installation
Simple installation
Fast installation of telescopic handle with wireless connection.
Telescopic handle: Comfortable telescoping
Comfortable telescoping
Infinitely variable setting and adjustment of the working height to body height and job requirement.
Telescopic handle: 180° angle adjustment
180° angle adjustment
Even more precise cutting of lawn edges.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour silver
Weight (kg) 0,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 670 x 78 x 670
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Lawn edges