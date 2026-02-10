Precision that impresses: Using the 8 cm wide grass blade our lightweight cordless grass & shrub shears GSH 2 Plus, with built-in battery, you can easily cut your lawn edges at paths, around flowerbeds or along the terrace. Our precise 11 cm long shrub blade is used for shaping garden shrubs. Other advantages include the quick tool-free change of blades at the touch of a button, the holder loop in the shrub blade for space-saving storage as well as the telescopic handle as optional accessory (not included in the scope of supply) for comfortable cutting of the lawn edges.