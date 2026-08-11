No water connection? No problem! The WT 12-litre water trolley ensures water is always available wherever cleaning is needed – out and about in the woodland car park after a mountain bike ride or simply cleaning around the home without having to connect to a water supply. The trolley design, featuring large wheels and extendible telescopic handle, makes the water tank the perfect addition to the OC 6-18 battery-powered medium-pressure cleaner, which is available separately. The water trolley's portable base makes getting from A to B comfortable and ergonomic. The water tank can be filled up at home and then transported in the car. No need to worry about leaks thanks to the screw cap.