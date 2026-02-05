Electric wiping mop EWM 2
The EWM 2 cordless mop easily removes stains and splashes – without having to drag a bucket around or any need for scrubbing. It leaves surfaces 20% cleaner than a mop.* Battery run time: approx. 20 mins.
Removing stains and splashes right up to the edge – without the need for a bucket or any tireless scrubbing. Not possible? It's easily done! The EWM 2 electric wiping mop with two tanks makes this possible – and conventional wiping mops redundant. The rotating rollers are constantly wetted with fresh water while the dirt collected ends up in the dirty water tank. Hygienic!Spin technology eliminates up to 99% of all bacteria**, leaving floors 20% cleaner than with conventional wiping mops.* Thanks to its slim design and manoeuvrable swivel joint, the EWM 2 fits perfectly under furniture and can also be stored in a space-saving manner. The floor drying time is only around two minutes, making it perfectly suitable for use on all types of hard floors (e.g. tiles, parquet, laminate, PVC and vinyl). The powerful lithium-ion battery has a run time of approx. 20 minutes. This allows you to clean up to 60 m² floor space using the device.
Features and benefits
Removes spills and dried on liquid.Replaces the traditional mop and bucket Cleans right up to the edge.
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient2-tank system with Hygienic!Spin: permanent wetting of the rollers from the fresh water tank while the dirt is collected in the dirty water tank. For up to 99%** bacterial elimination. Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing. Pure!Roll rollers are machine-washable at 60 °C.
Slimline product design and floor head with swivel jointEffortless cleaning under furniture and around objects. Simple transport and comfortable use thanks to low product weight. Compact storage.
Suitable for all hard floors (e.g. sealed, oiled, waxed parquet, laminate, tiles, PVC, vinyl)
- Low residual moisture means that floors can be walked on again after approximately 2 minutes.
- Wide range of cleaning agents and care products for all types of floors.
Approx. 20 minutes of run time thanks to the strong lithium-ion battery
- Maximum freedom of movement when cleaning thanks to being independent from power outlets – no need to keep changing outlets.
- Three-stage LED display acts as an intuitive battery level indicator.
Parking station with roller storage
- Practical storage and parking of the device and rollers.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|120 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Area performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 60
|Tank capacity, fresh water (ml)
|360
|Tank capacity, dirty water (ml)
|140
|Roller working width (mm)
|300
|Floor drying time (min)
|approx. 2
|Battery voltage (V)
|7,2 - 7,4
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|2,5
|Battery run time (min)
|approx. 20
|Battery charge time (h)
|4
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|305 x 226 x 1220
* The EWM 2 achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance than a traditional wiping mop with floor cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency and edge cleaning.
Scope of supply
- Multi-surface roller: 2 Piece(s)
- Detergents: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 30 ml
- Parking station with roller storage
- Battery charger
Equipment
- Two-tank system
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Even stubborn dirt