Removing stains and splashes right up to the edge – without the need for a bucket or any tireless scrubbing. Not possible? It's easily done! The EWM 2 electric wiping mop with two tanks makes this possible – and conventional wiping mops redundant. The rotating rollers are constantly wetted with fresh water while the dirt collected ends up in the dirty water tank. Hygienic!Spin technology eliminates up to 99% of all bacteria**, leaving floors 20% cleaner than with conventional wiping mops.* Thanks to its slim design and manoeuvrable swivel joint, the EWM 2 fits perfectly under furniture and can also be stored in a space-saving manner. The floor drying time is only around two minutes, making it perfectly suitable for use on all types of hard floors (e.g. tiles, parquet, laminate, PVC and vinyl). The powerful lithium-ion battery has a run time of approx. 20 minutes. This allows you to clean up to 60 m² floor space using the device.