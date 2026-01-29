Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Battery

The powerful 18 V cordless leaf blower from Kärcher achieves a maximum air speed of 210 km/h, boasting impressive ergonomic handling and good balance.

The well-balanced 18 V cordless leaf blower fits ergonomically in the hand and achieves a maximum air speed of 210 km/h. And the detachable flat nozzle with scraper edge enables leaves to be moved in a controlled and targeted manner and damp and trodden-down leaves to be loosened.

Features and benefits
Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Battery: Blow tube
Blow tube
Powerful removal of leaves and loose dirt around the home and in the garage.
Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Battery: Detachable flat nozzle
Detachable flat nozzle
For precise and spot cleaning. The leaves can, for example, be specifically blown into a pile.
Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Battery: Integrated scraper edge
Integrated scraper edge
Wet leaves and compacted dirt can be loosened using the scraper edge.
Ergonomic design
  • Perfectly balanced for effortless cleaning.
Bayonet fastener
  • The blow tube can be easily removed so that the device takes up less space when stored.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
  • Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
  • The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
  • Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Air speed (km/h) max. 210
Air flow rate (m³/h) 220
Speed regulation no
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 18
Performance per battery charge (m²) max. 400 (2,5 Ah) / max. 800 (5,0 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 22 (2,5 Ah) / max. 44 (5,0 Ah)
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 975 x 170 x 305

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Blow tube
  • Flat nozzle incl. scraper edge
Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Battery
Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Battery
Videos
Application areas
  • Leaves
  • Green waste
  • Pathways around the house
  • Areas around the home and garden
Accessories
All products that match the battery