Thanks to the handy application consultant in the Home & Garden app, which can support the K 3 Power Control pressure washer, Kärcher ensures even better cleaning results – and turns the user into a cleaning pro. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The appropriate pressure level for the application can be set directly on the spray lance and checked on the display of the G 120 Q Power Control spray gun – for maximum control and the ideal pressure for every surface. Switching from high-pressure to detergent mode can be done without changing the spray lance. The detergent can be applied quickly, simply and conveniently via the integrated detergent tank. The K 3 Power Control from Kärcher also boasts a pull-out telescopic handle for easy transport and storage, a stand for greater stability, holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as the Kärcher Quick Connect system. The stand can also be used as a second carrying handle, making the device very easy to lift onto a shelf or load into a car boot.