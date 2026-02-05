Battery-powered spray extraction cleaner SE 3-18 Compact Home Battery Set 5.0-F
The powerful spray extraction cleaner will impress you by cleaning deep into the fibres of the vehicle interior, maximum freedom of movement thanks to an 18 V battery and the flush function for cleaning the device.
Fibre-deep cleaning with maximum freedom of movement: The SE 3-18 Compact Home Battery Set 5.0-F spray extraction cleaner cleans textile surfaces thoroughly and residue-free. Thanks to the compact design, the device is not only handy but can also be used when there's no power outlet nearby, due to the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery (not included in the scope of supply). This allows the vehicle interior to be cleaned in just 12 to 24 minutes. You thus remove dirt from car seats, floor mats and the boot as well as garden furniture and upholstery in an instant – just as powerfully as with our corded spray extraction cleaners. The long and flexible suction hose with an inside cleaning agent hose also guarantees great convenience and flexibility, even in difficult-to-access places. Even after cleaning, the spray extraction cleaner will impress you with its hygienic flush function, which removes dirt from the device and hose, and thus prevents bacteria and odour formation. Totally in line with the motto of 'clean vehicle, clean cleaning device'.
Features and benefits
Proven Kärcher technology with upholstery and crevice nozzles for optimal cleaning resultsCleaning deep into the fibres of textile surfaces. Effortless and fast cleaning due to efficient spray extraction cleaning method. Low residual moisture for quick drying of textile surfaces.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteryMaximum freedom of movement thanks to work independent of the power supply. Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Hygienic flush functionAfter cleaning, the device is cleaned using the flush function. This removes any residual dirt and avoids unpleasant odours from the build-up of bacteria. Enables immediate storage of the clean device.
Convenient 2-in-1 hose
- Inside spray hose for great cleaning convenience.
- Long, flexible suction hose for convenient cleaning, especially in difficult-to-access and narrow spaces.
- With swivel joint on hose for even greater freedom of movement.
Two-tank system
- Simple filling of the fresh water tank.
- Convenient removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without any contact with dirt.
Practical accessory and hose storage
- Easily transported with just one hand – all enclosed accessories and the hose can be directly stowed on the device.
- All accessories are always attached to the device, so you can rely on them being there at the point of use.
Compact design.
- Flexible, also in narrow areas or areas that are difficult to access.
- With practical handle for fast and convenient transport of the device.
Storage area for small accessories
- Practical for temporary storage during cleaning.
- Perfect for sponges, cloths and other small parts.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Rated input power (W)
|184
|Working width (mm)
|75
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|1,7
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|2,9
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|5
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 24 (5,0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|90 / 134
|Charging current (A)
|2,5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|414 x 225 x 261
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power+ fast charger (1 pc.)
- Suction hose length: 1.9 m
- Upholstery spray extraction nozzle
- Crevice nozzle for spray extraction cleaning
- Detergents: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
- 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray and suction hose
Equipment
- System Cleaning Function
- Practical hose and accessory storage
- Storage space for small parts
Application areas
- Car seats
- Upholstered furniture
- Upholstery
- Carpets