The extremely convenient SC 4 EasyFix Iron cleans without chemicals and can be used anywhere in the home. Using two-step steam regulation, the steam intensity can be adapted to the surface and the dirt. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. When used with the right accessories, the device ensures exemplary cleaning results on tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even in the smallest of crevices. Even stubborn dirt is reliably removed. The steam pressure iron supplied cuts the usual ironing time by half. The EasyFix floor nozzle features an impressive combination of a flexible joint for excellent ergonomics and lamella technology for perfect cleaning results. Thanks to the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. The removable water tank can be permanently refilled – for uninterrupted cleaning. Other equipment details: integrated cable storage compartment, accessory storage compartment, parking position for the floor nozzle.