Kärcher is making steam cleaning and steam ironing more effective. The SI 4 EasyFix Iron ironing station reduces the usual ironing time by half thanks to the steam pressure iron and ironing board. The active ironing board has an air cushion function and active steam suctioning. This means that the steam can better penetrate the clothes – and even difficult-to-iron textiles can be ironed without creases. The steam-cleaner function offers an extremely high level of convenience, cleans without chemicals and can be used practically anywhere. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. Tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest of gaps become sparkling clean thanks to special accessories. Even stubborn dirt is eliminated in an instant. The EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint guarantees excellent ergonomics and, thanks to the lamella technology, ensures perfect cleaning results. Thanks to the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt.