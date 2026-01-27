Steam vacuum cleaner SV 7

Steaming, vacuuming and drying in one step – the SV 7 steam vacuum cleaner combines multi-functionality and maximum convenience in a single device.

The steam vacuum cleaner SV 7 from Kärcher combines the advantages of steam cleaners with the strengths of dry vacuum cleaners. It vacuums, for example, crumbs off the floor, wipes with a damp cloth and then dries the floor. And it does all this comfortably in a single step. With these impressive all-round machines and the appropriate accessories, everyone can keep their home clean – simply, comfortably, quickly and without chemicals.

Features and benefits
Steam vacuum cleaner SV 7: 3-in-1 device
3-in-1 device
Steaming, vacuuming and drying in a single procedure.
Steam vacuum cleaner SV 7: Multi-stage filter system
Multi-stage filter system
Water, coarse dirt, foam and HEPA filters (EN 1822:1998) remove even the smallest particles.
Steam vacuum cleaner SV 7: Convenient floor nozzle
Convenient floor nozzle
Quick and simple changeover for 3 different applications on all hard floors and carpets.
Easy operation
  • The suction power can be controlled on the handle and the steam flow regulated on the device.
4-level suction power control
  • The suction power can be individually adjusted to the surface and dirt.
5-level steam volume control
  • The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt.
Non-stop steam
  • The tank can be refilled quickly and easily for non-stop use.
Integrated cable storage compartment
  • Optimal cable storage for space-saving device storage.
Child safety lock
  • Locks the steam function to protect against improper use.
Wide range of applications
  • The multifunction device with extensive accessories is ideal for use around the home without the use of chemicals.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. performance (W) 2200
Water capacity boiler (l) 0,45
Max. steam pressure (bar) max. 4
Water filter (l) 1,2
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 210 / 21
Cable length (m) 6
Heat-up time (min) 5
Tank capacity (l) 0,5
Steam flow rate (g/min) 80
Filter system Water filter and HEPA filter
Heating output (W) 1100
Permanent filling
Additional suction capacity (l) 0,6
Colour White
Weight without accessories (kg) 9,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 15,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 515 x 336 x 340

Scope of supply

  • HEPA filter type: HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998)
  • Floor cleaning set with steam vacuum function: Three different applications for hard and carpeted floors and two 0.5 m-long steam suction tubes
  • Hand nozzle with steam vacuum function: Can be combined with window nozzle (large and small), brush attachment or terry cloth
  • Steam vacuum detail nozzle: Can be combined with an extension piece and round brushes (4 different colours)
  • Upholstery nozzle (small and large)
  • Crevice nozzle, furniture brush
  • Defoamer "FoamStop"
  • Measuring cup, cleaning brush, accessory bag
  • window nozzle, small and big
  • Terry cover: 1 Piece(s)
  • Round brush set
  • brush crown replacement
  • Steam suction tube: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m
  • Steam suction hose with handle

Equipment

  • Child safety lock
  • Safety valve
  • Steam flow control: on device (five-step)
  • Suction force regulation: on handle (four-stage)
  • Two-tank system
  • Steam hose with trigger gun: 1.75 m
Steam vacuum cleaner SV 7
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Fittings
  • Sinks
  • Wall tiles
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Exhaust hoods
  • Hobs
Accessories
Cleaning agents