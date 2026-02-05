Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner CVH 3 Plus Filter

Powerful and ready for use anywhere at any time: with the compact CVH 3 Plus handheld vacuum cleaner, you can say goodbye to dirt in the living room, bedroom, kitchen or car.

A powerful (everyday) assistant: the battery-powered CVH 3 Plus handheld vacuum cleaner effectively removes all types of dirt, such as hair, crumbs and dust, from anywhere and without leaving a trace. Plus, the washable two-step filter system, comprising a fine steel mesh for coarse dirt and hair and a downstream HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998), ensures exhaust air is extra clean. Other benefits: high suction power and a longer service life thanks to the quiet BLDC motor, the compact and lightweight design, its two different suction levels with a battery runtime of up to 20 minutes, and a convenient charging station including accessory storage and additional filter set.

Features and benefits
Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner CVH 3 Plus Filter: High cleaning performance thanks to the BLDC motor
High cleaning performance thanks to the BLDC motor
Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner CVH 3 Plus Filter: Choice between two modes
Choice between two modes
Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner CVH 3 Plus Filter: Convenient charging
Convenient charging
Lightweight and compact
Ready to use immediately
Two-stage filter system
Washable filter and dust container
Practical accessories
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Container (ml) 150
Sound power level (dB(A)) < 78
Rated input power (W) max. 70
Runtime min. mode (min) 20
Runtime max. mode (min) 10
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Battery voltage (V) 7,2
Voltage (V) 7,2
Battery capacity (Ah) 2
Battery charging time with standard charger (min) 240
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour White
Weight without accessories (kg) 0,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 330 x 76 x 76

Scope of supply

  • Battery charger: 5 V / 2 A USB cable + adapter (1 of each)
  • 2-in-1 crevice nozzle
  • HEPA filter type: HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998)
  • HEPA filter: 3 Piece(s)
  • Parking station with charging unit

Equipment

  • Power control: with 2 performance levels
Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner CVH 3 Plus Filter
Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner CVH 3 Plus Filter
Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner CVH 3 Plus Filter
Application areas
  • Furniture
  • Pet baskets and beds
  • Upholstery