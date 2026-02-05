Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner CVH 3 Plus Filter
Powerful and ready for use anywhere at any time: with the compact CVH 3 Plus handheld vacuum cleaner, you can say goodbye to dirt in the living room, bedroom, kitchen or car.
A powerful (everyday) assistant: the battery-powered CVH 3 Plus handheld vacuum cleaner effectively removes all types of dirt, such as hair, crumbs and dust, from anywhere and without leaving a trace. Plus, the washable two-step filter system, comprising a fine steel mesh for coarse dirt and hair and a downstream HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998), ensures exhaust air is extra clean. Other benefits: high suction power and a longer service life thanks to the quiet BLDC motor, the compact and lightweight design, its two different suction levels with a battery runtime of up to 20 minutes, and a convenient charging station including accessory storage and additional filter set.
Features and benefits
High cleaning performance thanks to the BLDC motor
Choice between two modes
Convenient charging
Lightweight and compact
Ready to use immediately
Two-stage filter system
Washable filter and dust container
Practical accessories
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Container (ml)
|150
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 78
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 70
|Runtime min. mode (min)
|20
|Runtime max. mode (min)
|10
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Battery voltage (V)
|7,2
|Voltage (V)
|7,2
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|2
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|240
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|330 x 76 x 76
Scope of supply
- Battery charger: 5 V / 2 A USB cable + adapter (1 of each)
- 2-in-1 crevice nozzle
- HEPA filter type: HEPA filter (EN 1822:1998)
- HEPA filter: 3 Piece(s)
- Parking station with charging unit
Equipment
- Power control: with 2 performance levels
Application areas
- Furniture
- Pet baskets and beds
- Upholstery