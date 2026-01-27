Hose hanger Plus
The robust wall-mounted hose hanger for space-saving hose storage offers slots for nozzles and spray lances as well as a storage compartment for watering or garden accessories.
Simple and compact to use and an unobtrusive design: with the wall-mounted hose hanger, your garden hose can now be stored on the wall to save space. The holder has slots for nozzles and spray lances. Moreover, additional watering accessories or gardening gloves can be conveniently stored in the storage compartment, always ready to hand. After use, you can easily place the garden hose on the hose hanger. Thanks to the high-quality materials, the wall-mounted hose hanger is particularly hard-wearing and long-lasting, as well as UV and frost-resistant. Kärcher also provides a 5-year warranty on the product.
Features and benefits
Practical and space-saving hose storage
- Everything is orderly stored in one place.
Nozzle holder
- Watering accessories are always to hand.
Storage compartment for tap adapters, connectors and gardening gloves
- Watering accessories are always to hand.
Five-year warranty
- Durable.
UV and frost resistant
- Ready for use at any time of year.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose capacity (m)
|35 (1/2") / 25 (5/8") / 20 (3/4")
|Bolt spacing for wall assembly (mm)
|115
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|286 x 144 x 326
Equipment
- Nozzle holder
- Wall bracket incl. screws and dowels
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Small to medium-sized areas