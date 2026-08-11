The KWD 4 V-20/5/22 + Nozzles wet and dry vacuum cleaner with 1,100 watts provides great suction but is still very energy-efficient. As the floor nozzle, suction hose and device are perfectly coordinated, you can achieve optimum cleaning results and remove wet, dry, fine or coarse dirt non-stop without having to change the filter. The KWD 4 V-20/5/22 + Nozzles features a robust, impact-resistant 20-litre plastic container, a 5-metre power cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The equipment with extra-long crevice nozzle and suction brush set makes the device particularly versatile for even more application possibilities. Thanks to patented technology, the filter can be removed quickly and easily – without coming into contact with dirt. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be stored compactly on the device head. The tubes and floor nozzle can also be stored quickly in the parking position provided on the bumper. Other advantages include the Pull & Push locking system for easy opening and closing of the container, as well as an ergonomically shaped carrying handle for conveniently transporting the device.