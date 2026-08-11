Wet and dry vacuum cleaner KWD 4 V-20/5/22 + Nozzles
Equipped with an extra-long crevice nozzle and a suction brush set, the KWD 4 V-20/5/22 + Nozzles offers even more options for efficient cleaning. With 20-litre plastic container and blower function.
The KWD 4 V-20/5/22 + Nozzles wet and dry vacuum cleaner with 1,100 watts provides great suction but is still very energy-efficient. As the floor nozzle, suction hose and device are perfectly coordinated, you can achieve optimum cleaning results and remove wet, dry, fine or coarse dirt non-stop without having to change the filter. The KWD 4 V-20/5/22 + Nozzles features a robust, impact-resistant 20-litre plastic container, a 5-metre power cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The equipment with extra-long crevice nozzle and suction brush set makes the device particularly versatile for even more application possibilities. Thanks to patented technology, the filter can be removed quickly and easily – without coming into contact with dirt. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be stored compactly on the device head. The tubes and floor nozzle can also be stored quickly in the parking position provided on the bumper. Other advantages include the Pull & Push locking system for easy opening and closing of the container, as well as an ergonomically shaped carrying handle for conveniently transporting the device.
Features and benefits
Patented filter removal technologyQuick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. For wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Practical cord and accessories storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Fleece filter bag with a practical locking system
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g., from a gravel bed.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Suction Power (W)
|240
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 240
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 55
|Container capacity (l)
|20
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head black Container Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|384 x 365 x 526
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Extra long crevice nozzle (350 mm)
- Suction brush with soft bristles
- Suction brush with hard bristles
- Number of fleece filter bags: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Flat pleated filter: Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 3-layer
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Workshop
- Liquids