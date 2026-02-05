No cable. No limit: the battery-powered WD 3-18 S wet and dry vacuum cleaner runs on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform and offers maximum flexibility, compact design and freedom of movement. The device perfectly combines a 2-metre long suction hose and clips floor nozzle and can remove wet, fine or coarse dirt in no time at all. The device is also equipped with a robust and shock-resistant 17-litre stainless steel container, single-part cartridge filter as well as a fleece filter bag. The suction hose storage is space-saving; simply hang it securely on the device head. Further features include the practical blower function for areas where vacuuming is not possible, the storage shelf for tools and small items, the rotary switch to easily turn the device on and off, the ergonomically formed carrying handle as well as the "Pull & Push" locking system that allows the container to be easily opened and closed. The parking position provided on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work.