The WD 3 V-19/4/20 is powerful and energy-efficient with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. The device, suction hose and clips floor nozzle are optimally coordinated for superb cleaning results on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its compact design, together with its robust 19-litre plastic container, 4 m cable, 2 m suction hose, extra-long crevice nozzle and 2 fleece filter bags. The one-piece cartridge filter means both wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed without having to change the filter. The blower function is useful for cleaning hard-to-reach areas. The hose is stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. The cable can be stored on the cable hook, while tubes and floor nozzles are stored on the bumper. The Pull & Push locking system enables easy opening and closing of the container. The handle of the vacuum cleaner can be detached and accessories can be attached directly to the suction hose. Tools and small parts can be stored on the surface on the device head. The ergonomically shaped carrying handle makes it comfortable to carry.