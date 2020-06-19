Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 V-19/6/20
The WD 3 V-19/6/20 wet and dry vacuum cleaner is powerful and efficient: 19 l plastic container, 6 m cable, 2 m suction hose and cartridge filter guarantee top cleaning results.
The WD 3 V-19/6/20 is powerful and energy-efficient with a rated input power of just 1,000 watts. The device, suction hose and Clips floor nozzle are optimally coordinated for superb cleaning results in the case of dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its compact design and robust 19-litre plastic container, 6 m cable, 2 m suction hose and fleece filter bag. The one-piece cartridge filter means both wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed without having to change the filter. The blower function is useful for cleaning hard-to-reach areas. The hose can be neatly packed away to save space by hanging it on the device head. The cable can be stored on the cable hook, tubes and floors nozzles on the bumper. The Pull & Push locking system enables easy opening and closing of the container. The handle of the vacuum cleaner can be detached and accessories can be attached directly to the suction hose. Also clever: tools and small parts can be stored on the surface on the device head. The ergonomically shaped carrying handle makes it comfortable to carry.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filterFor wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement. Simple installation and removal of filter by turning without additional locking part.
Practical cord and accessories storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Storage shelf
- For the safe storage of tool and small parts such as screws and nails.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe opening and closing of the container.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power (W)
|230
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 230
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 45
|Container capacity (l)
|19
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|6
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|349 x 328 x 528
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room