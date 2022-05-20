Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 4 P V-20/5/22 + Nozzle
Extremely powerful and energy-efficient wet and dry vacuum cleaner with 20 l plastic container, power outlet for working with power tools, blower function and car nozzle special accessory.
Extremely powerful and energy-efficient with 1100 watts: the WD 4 P V-20/5/22 + Nozzle wet and dry vacuum cleaner, suction hose and Clips floor nozzle are perfectly matched. The device comes with a robust and impact-resistant 20-litre plastic container, a 5-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose, Clips floor nozzle, flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The built-in power outlet with automatic on/off switch simplifies working with power tools. Thanks to patented technology, the filter in the wet and dry vacuum cleaner can be removed easily and quickly – without coming into contact with any dirt. Where vacuuming is not possible, the additional blower function helps. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached to the suction hose itself. The hose can be stored compactly on the device head. The tubes and floor nozzle are also quickly and conveniently parked on the bumper. Other advantages include the "Pull & Push" locking system for easy opening and closing of the container, as well as an ergonomically shaped carrying handle for conveniently transporting the device. The device also comes with a car nozzle as a special accessory.
Features and benefits
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch for working with power toolsDirt that is a result of planing, sawing or grinding is suctioned away directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.
Patented filter removal technologyQuick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. For wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
- The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Car nozzle for cleaning vehicle interiors
- Handy car nozzle for reliably removing dirt from textile surfaces in the vehicle.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g., from a gravel bed.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Suction Power (W)
|240
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 240
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 55
|Container capacity (l)
|20
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|384 x 365 x 526
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Number of fleece filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Flat pleated filter: Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 3-layer
- Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Application areas
- Workshop
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Terrace
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Hobby room
- Entrance area