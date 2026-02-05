Ultra-powerful suction and energy efficiency: the WD 6 P S V-30/8/35/T achieves the best possible cleaning results while maintaining a rated input power of just 1,300 watts – on all types of dirt, whether dry or wet, fine or coarse. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner features a robust 30-litre stainless steel container with drain screw, an 8-metre cable, a 3.5-metre suction hose with handle, stainless steel tubes, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch allows power tools such as saws or sanders to be connected. The resulting dirt is immediately removed by suction. The rotary switch allows the user to adjust the suction power to meet their needs. Wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed without having to change the filter thanks to the flat pleated filter. The filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. The filter can be cleaned by pressing the filter cleaning button. The removable handle with electrostatic protection allows accessories to be connected directly to the suction hose. Additional benefits include the fact that the suction hose can be stored compactly by hanging it on the device head, as well as the parking position for the floor nozzle.