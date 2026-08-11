Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 6 P S V-30/8/35/T Car
Ultra-powerful and energy-efficient: the WD 6 P S V-30/8/35/T Car wet and dry vacuum cleaner boasts a 30-litre stainless steel container, flat pleated filter and accessories for cleaning car interiors.
Energy-efficient and ultra-powerful: the WD 6 P S V-30/8/35/T Car achieves the best cleaning results with just 1300 watts of nominal power consumption. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner has a robust 30-litre stainless steel container, stainless steel pipes, switchable floor nozzle, flat pleated filter and fleece filter bag. The integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch allows power tools such as saws or sanders to be connected. The rotary switch can be used to adjust the suction power as required. Thanks to the flat pleated filter, there is no need to change the filter to vacuum wet or dry dirt. The filter can be cleaned by pressing the filter cleaning button. The removable handle with electrostatic protection allows accessories to be attached to the suction hose itself. The following accessories are included for cleaning vehicle interiors: a car nozzle, an extra-long crevice nozzle and suction brushes with soft and hard bristles. Additional benefits include the fact that the suction hose can be stored compactly by hanging it on either side of the device head, as well as the parking position for the floor nozzle.
Features and benefits
Special accessories for interior car cleaningFor the best cleaning results on sensitive surfaces, large surfaces and in narrow gaps. For optimal removal of fine and stubborn dirt.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch for working with power toolsDirt that is a result of planing, sawing or grinding is suctioned away directly. The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.
Outstanding filter cleaningStrong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button. The full suction power is quickly restored.
Patented filter removal technology
- Quick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt.
- For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Drain screw
- Time and energy-saving emptying of large water volumes.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
- The power cable can be quickly stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g. from a gravel bed.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1300
|Rated Input Power Integrated Socket (W)
|min. 100 - max. 2100
|Suction Power (W)
|300
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 280
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 75
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|8
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|13,4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 693
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 3.5 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle with electrostatic protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Extra long crevice nozzle (350 mm)
- Car nozzle
- Suction brush with soft bristles
- Suction brush with hard bristles
- Number of fleece filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Flat pleated filter: Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 3-layer
- Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Power control
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Drain screw
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 5 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Car trunk
- Car seats
- Back seat
- Footwell
- Workshop
- Terrace
- Cellar