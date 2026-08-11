Energy-efficient and ultra-powerful: the WD 6 P S V-30/8/35/T Car achieves the best cleaning results with just 1300 watts of nominal power consumption. The wet and dry vacuum cleaner has a robust 30-litre stainless steel container, stainless steel pipes, switchable floor nozzle, flat pleated filter and fleece filter bag. The integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch allows power tools such as saws or sanders to be connected. The rotary switch can be used to adjust the suction power as required. Thanks to the flat pleated filter, there is no need to change the filter to vacuum wet or dry dirt. The filter can be cleaned by pressing the filter cleaning button. The removable handle with electrostatic protection allows accessories to be attached to the suction hose itself. The following accessories are included for cleaning vehicle interiors: a car nozzle, an extra-long crevice nozzle and suction brushes with soft and hard bristles. Additional benefits include the fact that the suction hose can be stored compactly by hanging it on either side of the device head, as well as the parking position for the floor nozzle.