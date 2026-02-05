Innovative, convenient, powerful – the WD 7 Control P S 30/6/35/T with Kärcher FILT!elligence™ - the intelligent filter control system. Illuminated LEDs inform you when cleaning or replacement of both the filter bag and filter is required. And thanks to the patented filter removal technology, the flat pleated filter can be changed without having to come into contact with dirt for absolute cleanliness and hygiene. The innovative 2-in-1 remote control allows you to start and stop the device via Bluetooth remote control for added convenience. What sets it apart? When working with cordless power tools, the vacuum cleaner activates itself thanks to the automatic vibration detection feature. But the WD 7 Control is also the perfect partner for corded power tools thanks to its integrated power outlet. What’s more, the suction can be regulated to any increment using the Power Control function. With a generous 30-litre stainless steel container, 6-metre cable and an extra-long 3.5-metre suction hose, the WD 7 Control P S offers maximum capacity and reach.