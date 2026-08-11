Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 7 Control P S 30/6/35/T
The WD 7 Control P S 30/6/35/T with 2-in-1 remote control is ideal for working with (cordless) power tools. With Kärcher FILT!elligence™ - the intelligent filter control system.
Innovative, convenient, powerful – the WD 7 Control P S 30/6/35/T with Kärcher FILT!elligence™ - the intelligent filter control system. Illuminated LEDs inform you when cleaning or replacement of both the filter bag and filter is required. And thanks to the patented filter removal technology, the flat pleated filter can be changed without having to come into contact with dirt for absolute cleanliness and hygiene. The innovative 2-in-1 remote control allows you to start and stop the device via Bluetooth remote control for added convenience. What sets it apart? When working with cordless power tools, the vacuum cleaner activates itself thanks to the automatic vibration detection feature. But the WD 7 Control is also the perfect partner for corded power tools thanks to its integrated power outlet. What’s more, the suction can be regulated to any increment using the Power Control function. With a generous 30-litre stainless steel container, 6-metre cable and an extra-long 3.5-metre suction hose, the WD 7 Control P S offers maximum capacity and reach.
Features and benefits
FILT!elligence™ - the intelligent filter control systemLEDs indicate when cleaning or replacement of both the filter bag and filter is required for optimum suction power and a longer lifetime of the device.
2-in-1 remote controlFunction 1: enables you to start or stop the wet and dry vacuum cleaner via a Bluetooth connection simply by pressing the remote control on the suction hose itself.
2-in-1 remote control: automatic vibration detectionFunction 2: in automatic mode, the vibration detection feature automatically switches the wet and dry vacuum cleaner on and off as soon as the cordless power tool is switched on or off. In automatic mode, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner continues to vacuum for a few seconds after the cordless power tool has been switched off to ensure all remaining dust and dirt is picked up. For dust-free working!
Extra power outlet for working with corded power tools
- Dirt that is a result of planing, sawing or grinding is suctioned away directly.
- The vacuum cleaner is switched on and off automatically via the power tool.
Power Control
- The suction power of the device can be set to any increment using the rotary switch (min. to max.) so it can adapt to every application.
Filter cleaning and patented filter removal technology
- Strong pulse air streams move the dirt from the filter into the container at the push of a button.
- Quick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt.
Drain screw
- Time and energy-saving emptying of large water volumes.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g., from a gravel bed.
- Gentle cleaning for delicate surfaces or intricate objects.
Castor brake
- The wet and dry vacuum cleaner is stable even on inclines of up to 10°.
Sustainability features
- Design with 30% recycled plastic¹⁾.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1400
|Rated Input Power Integrated Socket (W)
|min. 100 - max. 2100
|Suction Power (W)
|315
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 290
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 80
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Stainless steel Device bumper black
|Power cable (m)
|6
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|13,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|418 x 382 x 693
¹⁾ Device only, all plastic parts without accessories.
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 3.5 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle with electrostatic protection
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Switchable
- Crevice nozzle
- Adaptor for connecting power tools
- Number of fleece filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Flat pleated filter: Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 3-layer
- Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- 2-in-1 remote control
- Kärcher FILT!elligence™
- Filter cleaning function
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Power control
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Drain screw
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
- Swivel castors with brake: 1 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Workshop
- Renovation
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Terrace
- Liquids
- Cellar
- Hobby room
- Entrance area