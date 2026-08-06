The RCW 2 Extra window cleaning robot provides fully automatic assistance with regular window cleaning and automatically ensures a clear view. Thanks to powerful vacuum technology, the RCW 2 Extra guarantees a secure hold on all smooth surfaces, ideal for large and hard-to-reach windows and mirrors. Systematic navigation and two sensors for frame and object detection ensure fast and reliable maintenance cleaning. The two rotating discs with microfibre mop covers simulate a manual wiping motion, ensuring impressive results. Two ultrasonic spray nozzles produce a fine spray mist of detergent, which is sprayed precisely onto the window pane without dripping. Four automatic modes and one manual mode can be selected depending on the cleaning task and conveniently controlled via remote control. In addition, LED signals and voice output provide status messages about the machine at any time. The RM 503 window cleaning agent supplied with the machine reliably removes dirt, dries without leaving streaks, and allows rain to roll off more quickly for a long-lasting fresh look. And even in the event of a power failure, the RCW 2 Extra remains attached to the glass thanks to its emergency battery and safety cable.