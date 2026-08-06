Air purification from the cleaning specialists: The AF 100 H13 air purifier from Kärcher is a ready-to-go solution for high-traffic and high-occupancy interior spaces such as school classrooms, doctor's waiting rooms or other public facilities. Our new High Protect H13 Solution filter reliably removes pathogens, such as viruses, and aerosols from the air in the room for an improved level of health and safety. An extra coating of silver ions on the filter material also efficiently eliminates germs and bacteria, whilst an activated carbon layer also removes dust, pollen, odours, volatile organic substances, chemical vapours and other harmful substances. A precise laser sensor is integrated for the purpose of continually monitoring the air in the room and controlling the automatic mode. The air quality is displayed at all times in a clear colour-coded diagram; additionally, the current fine dust content in the air and the remaining filtering time can be read off a display at any time. Robust castors allow the purifier to be moved between rooms whenever needed.