The BRS 43/500 C is the perfect machine for productive intermediate carpet cleaning. It reliably removes the dirt and freshens up the carpet. Loose fluff and dirt particles are picked up during cleaning in a dirt collection container. The carpet is already dry and walkable again after 20 minutes. Thanks to the compact design of the machine, it can also be used in public areas. With an area performance of up to 600 m², the BRS 43/500 C is also suitable for refreshing larger areas.