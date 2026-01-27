The professional Puzzi 10/1 Edition spray extraction cleaner from Kärcher delivers excellent suction power, as well as providing hygienic cleaning results and ensuring that textile surfaces can be used again quickly. For this purpose, the spray extraction machine sprays the cleaning solution deep into the textile fibres, then removes it again with the dislodged dirt, making it perfect for cleaning upholstery, carpets and other textile surfaces. The robust, compact design of the Puzzi 10/1 Edition ensures a long lifetime and thus high cost-effectiveness – ideal for building service contractors, the hotel and hospitality sector or for cleaning vehicle interiors. The appliance lid, upholstery nozzle and floor nozzle are transparent for a better view of the dirty water. Large push-buttons that can be operated by hand or foot also increase convenience for the user. The accessories included in the scope of supply are particularly extensive: a 240 mm carpet nozzle, an upholstery nozzle, a crevice nozzle and 48 RM 760 tabs.