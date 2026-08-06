Spray extraction machine Puzzi 30/4 E
The quietest wet vacuum of its kind: Puzzi 30/4 E with 66 dB(A). For cleaning larger carpets. Ergonomic upright concept. Integrated heating elements (optional fresh water tank heating).
The high-performance Puzzi 30/4 E spray extraction machine with just 66 dB(A) is the quietest wet vacuum cleaner of its kind. The machine is fitted with a 30-litre fresh water tank and allows uninterrupted cleaning of large areas. The area performance is even higher thanks to the integrated socket for the PW 30/1. The practical upright concept guarantees ergonomic and space-saving work despite large volumes. The machine features integrated heating elements for optional heating of the fresh water tank. This allows the fresh water to be kept at a constant temperature – for first-class cleaning results.
Features and benefits
Extremely quietJust 66 dB(A).
Large tank volumeCleaning of large areas.
Power outlet for PW 30Excellent cleaning results and mechanical treatment of the pile.
Removable dirty water tank
- The container can be removed for emptying.
Large transport wheels
Large tank volume
Good suction
Powerful cleaning performance
Height-adjustable handle
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|60 - 75
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25,4
|Spray rate (l/min)
|3
|Spray pressure (bar)
|4
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|30 / 15
|Turbine capacity (W)
|1200
|Pump capacity (W)
|70
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Cable length (m)
|15
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|28
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|580 x 460 x 930
Scope of supply
- Socket for Professional washing head: PW 30/1
- spray/suction hose: 4 m
- spray/suction gun
Equipment
- nozzle mouthpiece: Floor nozzle, Yellow