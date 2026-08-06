Spray extraction machine Puzzi 8/1 Go!Further
The Puzzi 8/1 Go!Further is a limited edition black spray extraction machine made from 44% recycled plastic¹⁾ and comes with exclusive accessories: 1-litre bottle of RM 764N OA.
The limited edition black Puzzi 8/1 Go!Further spray extraction machine, made from 44 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾, comes with exclusive accessories and a 1-litre bottle of RM 764N OA detergent. The spray extraction cleaner delivers hygienic cleaning results when performing upholstery cleaning and removing stains from textile surfaces and impresses with its high cost-effectiveness. Thorough cleanliness is achieved by spraying the cleaning solution deep into the fibres and then vacuuming the loosened dirt. The efficient suction capacity also enables rapid drying and quick re-accessibility. The spray extraction machine thus meets the high demands of cleaning professionals in the hotel and catering industry as well as in vehicle interior cleaning. The standard, extra-short upholstery nozzle makes cleaning even tight spaces easy. The low weight combined with the ergonomic carrying handle allows for effortless transport with just one hand. Transparent machine cover and hand nozzle provide a clear view of the dirty water.
Features and benefits
Excellent cleaning performancePerfect fibre-deep cleaning of textile surfaces. Fast drying means that surfaces can quickly be used again thanks to the excellent back suction performance. Excellent cleaning result with visible before-and-after effect.
Ergonomically designed and extra-short upholstery nozzleHandle and pressure switches can be operated with just one finger. Practical knob shape allows different holding positions. Red nozzle mouthpiece ensures efficient water consumption.
Sustainability featuresDesign with 44% recycled plastic¹⁾. The extra-short ergonomic upholstery nozzle also features a special red nozzle mouthpiece that saves 45% water compared to the previous blue nozzle mouthpiece. RM 764N OA contains 99% naturally derived ingredients with surfactants from wheat bran and corn.
Light weight and compact, robust design
- Effortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps.
- Designed for long periods of fatigue-free use.
- Long service life ensures high efficiency.
Removable, smart, black 2-in-1 container
- Quick and simple to fill the fresh water tank.
- Convenient and simple to remove dirty water.
- Quick start illustration printed in white for intuitive operation.
Easy to operate thanks to two large push-buttons
- No need to bend down: on/off foot switch for speed and ease of use.
- Quick 1-step method: combined spraying and vacuuming in one operation.
- 2-step method: Spray on fibres and leave to soak in – then vacuum off.
Large rear wheels and flexible 360° steering rollers
- Easy manoeuvring even on uneven surfaces.
- Particularly manoeuvrable and flexible to handle when cleaning.
Folding cable hook
- For safe storage of the power cable.
- Practical and protects the cables.
- The machine can be easily and conveniently transported and stored.
Large, open, fresh water filling opening
- Convenient, safe and quickly filled with fresh water.
- Clearly visible maximum level indicator.
- No spillage when dragging or pushing back the machine.
Integrated storage for the upholstery nozzle
- Thanks to the clip design, the upholstery nozzle is always within reach.
- Secure storage even during transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|12 - 18
|Air flow (l/s)
|71
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|270 / 27
|Spray rate (l/min)
|1
|Spray pressure (bar)
|1
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|8 / 7
|Turbine capacity (W)
|1200
|Pump capacity (W)
|40
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|71
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|13
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|524 x 332 x 442
¹⁾ Device only, all plastic parts without accessories.
Scope of supply
- Short upholstery nozzle with handle
- Detergents: RM 764 N, 1 l
- spray/suction hose: 2.5 m
- Cable hook
- removable 2-in-1 container for fresh/dirty water
Equipment
- integrated accessory storage for upholstery/crevice nozzle
- integrated accessory storage for floor nozzle
- nozzle mouthpiece: Upholstery nozzle, orange
Application areas
- For intensive fibre-deep cleaning of upholstery and upholstered furniture
- For targeted stain removal on textile surfaces
- For cleaning all textile surfaces – including car interiors
- For intensive fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered car seats
- For targeted upholstery cleaning in hygienically sensitive areas