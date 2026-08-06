The limited edition black Puzzi 8/1 Go!Further spray extraction machine, made from 44 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾, comes with exclusive accessories and a 1-litre bottle of RM 764N OA detergent. The spray extraction cleaner delivers hygienic cleaning results when performing upholstery cleaning and removing stains from textile surfaces and impresses with its high cost-effectiveness. Thorough cleanliness is achieved by spraying the cleaning solution deep into the fibres and then vacuuming the loosened dirt. The efficient suction capacity also enables rapid drying and quick re-accessibility. The spray extraction machine thus meets the high demands of cleaning professionals in the hotel and catering industry as well as in vehicle interior cleaning. The standard, extra-short upholstery nozzle makes cleaning even tight spaces easy. The low weight combined with the ergonomic carrying handle allows for effortless transport with just one hand. Transparent machine cover and hand nozzle provide a clear view of the dirty water.