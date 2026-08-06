Battery powered spray extraction machine Puzzi 9/1 Bp Adv
For maximum manoeuvrability for fibre-deep cleaning: Our robust Puzzi 9/1 Bp Adv cordless spray extraction cleaner with upholstery nozzle and floor nozzle.
The only one of its kind in the world, offering an extremely robust design and cordless flexibility: Our Puzzi 9/1 Bp Adv Pack cordless spray extraction cleaner. As the only professional-standard battery powered spray extraction machine on the market, this Puzzi never fails to impress with its exceptional performance and maximum freedom of movement when deep-cleaning upholstery, carpets and other textile areas in any industry, be it hotels or hospitality, vehicle valeting or building cleaning operations. Despite its power, this Puzzi is extremely quiet, making it ideal for use in public areas: plus its ergonomically designed handle means it can easily be carried around one-handed. For best cleaning results, the cleaning solution is pressurised and sprayed deep into the textile fibres, then sucked back up together with the loosened dirt. Supplied as standard: Upholstery nozzle, spray vacuum hose, floor nozzle, spray extraction tube, 2-in-1 container for fresh water and dirty water, integrated accessory storage and much more. When ordering this machine version, please bear in mind that the powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the corresponding fast charger must be ordered separately.
Features and benefits
Powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ 36V batteryCordless freedom of movement. Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Compatible with all machines from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform.
Durable, robust machine designLong service life ensures high efficiency. Robust and hard-wearing diaphragm pump. Two large buttons operated by hand or foot for convenience.
Comprehensive set of carpet cleaning accessoriesFlexible suction lip for optimum suction angle and ultimate drying results. 240 mm wide floor nozzle with integrated spray/suction tube. Ergonomic two-handed grip for extra user comfort.
Removable, smart 2-in-1 container
- Quick and simple to fill the fresh water tank.
- Convenient and simple to remove dirty water.
- Quick-start illustration Puzzi 9/1 Bp for enhanced user safety.
Ergonomic carrying handle
- Convenient, one-handed transport.
- Conveniently well-balanced machine.
- Suction tube holder integrated in carrying handle for secure and convenient transport.
Integrated accessory storage
- All of the accessories can be stowed conveniently on the machine and are therefore always close at hand.
- Practical, built-in storage compartment for cleaning agent tabs.
- Safe storage, even during transport.
Handy upholstery nozzle
- Easy yet thorough cleaning of upholstery and upholstered furniture.
- Perfect for vehicle interior cleaning.
- Thanks to the small size, it is suitable for use in confined spaces.
Low weight
- Effortless, also one-handed transport over ledges and steps.
- Designed for long periods of fatigue-free use.
- Lightweight entry-level machine.
Low operating noise
- Even suitable for cleaning in noise-sensitive areas and at night.
- Increases the user comfort.
- Very quiet machine for the entry-level segment.
2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray and suction hose
- The cleaning solution is sprayed deep into the fibres under pressure.
- Thorough extraction of cleaning solution and ingrained dirt.
- Quick drying.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Area performance (m²/h)
|12 - 18
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|9 / 7
|Air flow (l/s)
|57
|Vacuum (kPa)
|15
|Spray rate (l/min)
|0,5
|Spray pressure (MPa)
|0,16 - 0,22
|Turbine capacity (W)
|550
|Pump capacity (W)
|4
|Rated input power (W)
|575
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Nominal size of accessory ( )
|ID 32
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|35 (7,5 Ah) / 27 (6,0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|58 / 81
|Charging current (A)
|6
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|13
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|540 x 332 x 460
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- spray/suction hose: 2.5 m
- spray/suction tube: 1 Piece(s), 700 mm, Metal
- Motor protection filters
- Fresh water filter
- Upholstery nozzle
- Storage compartment for cleaning agent tablets
- removable 2-in-1 container for fresh/dirty water
- Detergents: RM 760 tablets, 2 Tablets
- spray/suction gun
Equipment
- Hose transport lock
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- For intensive fibre-deep cleaning of upholstery and upholstered furniture
- For intermediate cleaning and targeted stain removal on carpets
- For cleaning all textile surfaces – including car interiors
- For intensive fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered car seats
- For targeted fibre-deep cleaning of smaller carpeted areas