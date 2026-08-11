Convenient to use with a 3-finger trigger, and versatile for spraying and foaming detergents that can be used in the blue sprayer. The sprayer has a rotating spray nozzle for adjusting the desired spraying pattern – from a compact spray jet to fine atomisation of the detergent. With the foam nozzle attached, this is applied as a stable and fine-pored foam to the cleaning cloth or to the surface to be cleaned, while at the same time significantly reducing aerosol formation. The excellent adhesion of the foam, even on vertical surfaces, also ensures longer contact times and therefore better cleaning results. The high-quality and durable 2-in-1 spray head from Kärcher is suitable for at least 15,000 uses (40 × 0.5 litre bottles).