PartsPro Cleaner Extra, powder RM 63, 20kg
Removes even the most stubborn stains such as oils, greases, drawing lubricants, soot, etc. For cleaning parts that are not sensitive to alkali, such as engines, gearboxes, small hardware, castings, etc.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (kg)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|13,2
|Weight (kg)
|20
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|20,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|750 x 450 x 120
Product
- Highly effective parts cleaner and degreaser
- Dissolves oil, grease and rust stains
- Powder
- Low-foam formulation
- Rapidly effective
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
- Nitrite-free
- Solvent-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- H335 May cause respiratory irritation
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Parts cleaning