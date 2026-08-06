TankPro Cleaner, acidic RM 870, 20l
Acidic tank interior cleaner for interior and exterior cleaning of tanks, silos and containers. Gently removes even heavy lime deposits, rust and building material and food residues.
Acidic (ph 0) and low-foam TankPro cleaner RM 870 from Kärcher for use with manual spray units, high-pressure cleaners and in cleaning stations for tank interior cleaning in the logistics, chemical and food industries. The powerful detergent powerfully and effectively removes mineral deposits such as lime, cement, rust and salts - thanks to corrosion inhibitors, it is very gentle on materials, even stainless steel and aluminium surfaces. Free of fragrances and dyes and temperature-stable up to 80 °C, the TankPro cleaner RM 870 is the ideal choice for thorough interior and exterior cleaning of tankers, silo containers and ISO containers and is also suitable for use on food-contact surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|26,2
Product
- High-performance, acidic cleaner for tank interior cleaning systems
- Active dirt remover for efficient removal of mineral dirt
- Effectively removes mineral dirt such as lime, cement, rust, salt
- With corrosion inhibitors for gentle cleaning of stainless steel and aluminium
- Without colourants or fragrances
- Suitable for use on food-contact surfaces
- Thermally stable in application up to 80°C
- Foam-reduced
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- Z 20 Contains but-2-yne-1,4-diol. May produce an allergic reaction.
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Tanker
- Silo container
- Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC)
- ISO container