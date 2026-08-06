TankPro Cleaner, Polymer RM 880, 20l
Alkaline (ph 14) concentrate for tank interior cleaning. Ideally suited for the removal of polymer dispersions, latex, rubber or even flour. Low-foam and gentle.
The alkaline (ph 14) and low-foam TankPro cleaner Polymer RM 880 from Kärcher for use with manual spray units, high-pressure cleaners and in cleaning stations for tank interior cleaning in the logistics, chemical and food industries. The powerful concentrate powerfully and effectively removes adhering polymer dispersions and latex - thanks to corrosion inhibitors, it is very gentle on materials, even stainless steel and aluminium surfaces. Free of fragrances and dyes and temperature-stable up to 90 °C, the TankPro cleaner RM 880 is the ideal choice for thorough interior and exterior cleaning of tankers, silo containers and ISO containers and is also suitable for use on food-contact surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|14
|Weight (kg)
|21,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 237 x 430
Product
- Powerful, alkaline cleaner for tank interior cleaning systems
- Effectively removes adhering polymer dispersions and latex
- With corrosion inhibitors for gentle cleaning of stainless steel and aluminium
- Without colourants or fragrances
- Suitable for use on food-contact surfaces
- Thermally stable in application up to 90°C
- Foam-reduced
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Application areas
- Tanker
- Silo container
- Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC)
- ISO container