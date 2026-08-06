The Kärcher KIRA BD 50 cleaning robot is a practical addition to any cleaning team. Intelligent, autonomous and equipped with the functionality of a scrubber dryer, it efficiently cleans floors in medium to large areas with consistently high quality. This relieves the burden on cleaning staff, who can then devote themselves to more demanding tasks. Intuitive user guidance with a large touch display allows the robot to be set up quickly, without the need for any expert knowledge. The optional docking station facilitates fully autonomous working, including filling with fresh water, emptying dirty water, rinsing the tank and charging the long-lasting lithium iron phosphate battery. A disc brush head is the ideal solution for quiet maintenance cleaning on smooth floors. Powerful sensors and software ensure reliable navigation, safe collision avoidance and obstacle avoidance. For the purposes of documentation and monitoring, the KIRA BD 50 sends status messages to mobile devices and creates detailed cleaning reports in the corresponding web portal.