The B 50 W Bp scrubber dryer impresses with its compact design for optimised visibility and manoeuvrability. The metal brush head and die-cast aluminium squeegee ensure durability and excellent suction even on textured surfaces and in tight corners. The "Machine Connect" app provides advanced settings and information options via smartphone. The AGM battery with a capacity of 115 Ah makes a long operating time possible. The low-vibration O51 orbital brush head ensures the best cleaning results for maintenance and deep cleaning. The fresh water supply can easily be refilled from any tap using the universal filling hose. With up to 25 percent lower water consumption than conventional disc brush heads and the option of chemical-free cleaning, it sets the benchmark in terms of sustainability. The new DOSE system ensures the precise dosing of detergents. The auto-rinse function allows the dirty water tank to be cleaned without coming into contact with dirt, and the fresh water tank can be easily filled using the auto-fill function that incorporates automatic stop.