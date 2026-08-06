Scrubber dryers B 50 W Bp Pack 90Ah Li+O51+Dose+Rinse+AF
Compact and robust: B 50 W Bp scrubber dryer with aluminium components and 90 Ah Li-Ion battery. Also comes with DOSE system, tank cleaning, auto-fill and O51 orbital brush head.
The compact design of this scrubber dryer offers improved visibility and manoeuvrability. It impresses with a sturdy design with a durable metal brush head and die-cast aluminium squeegee, which enables excellent suction even on textured surfaces and in tight corners. Advanced options for settings and information easily managed from smartphone. The fresh water supply can easily be topped up from any tap using the universal filling hose. The O51 orbital brush head is low-vibration and guarantees the best results for maintenance cleaning and deep cleaning. With up to 25 per cent less water consumption compared with conventional disc brush heads or the option of chemical-free cleaning, the machine is a leader in terms of conserving resources. The lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 90 Ah ensures a long operating time. With the new DOSE system, the detergent can be precisely dosed, the auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank and the auto-fill system makes it easy to fill the fresh water tank with auto-stop function.
Features and benefits
Extremely compact machine
- Good overview and excellent manoeuvrability.
- Easy handling, safe and robust to prevent damage.
Connectivity/"Machine connect" smartphone app
- Resource monitoring, increase in productivity, informative animations for maintenance and troubleshooting.
- Adjustment of parameters, editing of KIK authorisations.
Brush head and squeegee made from cast aluminium
- Robust and hard-wearing components.
Parabolic squeegee with Linatex suction lips
- Perfect suction, even on structured surfaces and in tight bends.
- Reduced risk of slipping and less manual rework.
Single disc O51 orbital brush head
- Excellent mechanical cleaning performance.
- Up to 40% reduction in cleaning time/25% lower water consumption than disc brush heads.
- Cleaning without chemicals/stripping.
Eco!Flow system
- Enables speed-dependent water dosing.
- Consistently good cleaning results, even in bends.
New, integrated "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing system
- Exact cleaning agent dosing.
- Consistently good cleaning results and efficient cost savings.
- Contact-free change of cleaning agents thanks to closed-loop system.
Auto-rinse tank rinsing system
- Contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank.
- No splashing.
Auto-fill fresh-water filling system
- Quick and easy filling of the fresh water tank.
- Time savings during the cleaning process, no overflowing thanks to automatic stop.
90 Ah lithium-ion battery
- Up to four times the service life compared to lead-acid batteries.
- Short and intermediate charging possible without damaging the battery.
- Fewer battery changes, reduced costs, less downtime.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|510
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|50 / 50
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 3060
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1840
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25,6 / 90
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2,5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 6
|Brush speed (rpm)
|20
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|36
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1400
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 2,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|245
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|179
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1380 x 610 x 1082
Scope of supply
- Battery
- Battery charger
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- DOSE
- Powerful traction drive
- Two-tank system
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- orbital brush head
- operation using app
- Auto Fill
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building cleaning, in the retail sector or in public buildings
- Suitable for cleaning floors in canteens, schools and hospitals
- For maintenance and intermediate cleaning, e.g. in public buildings