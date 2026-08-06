The compact design of this scrubber dryer offers improved visibility and manoeuvrability. It impresses with a sturdy design with a durable metal brush head and die-cast aluminium squeegee, which enables excellent suction even on textured surfaces and in tight corners. Advanced options for settings and information easily managed from smartphone. The fresh water supply can easily be topped up from any tap using the universal filling hose. The O51 orbital brush head is low-vibration and guarantees the best results for maintenance cleaning and deep cleaning. With up to 25 per cent less water consumption compared with conventional disc brush heads or the option of chemical-free cleaning, the machine is a leader in terms of conserving resources. The lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 90 Ah ensures a long operating time. With the new DOSE system, the detergent can be precisely dosed, the auto-rinse function enables contact-free cleaning of the dirty water tank and the auto-fill system makes it easy to fill the fresh water tank with auto-stop function.