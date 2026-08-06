The limited edition black battery-powered scrubber dryer BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Go!Further, made from 38 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾ and featuring exclusive accessories, is the ideal solution for efficient cleaning of small and heavily furnished areas. It cleans forwards and backwards and, thanks to its low weight, is easy to transport and suitable for use on stairs. Its rotatable roller brush head with KART technology (Kärcher Advanced Response Technology) allows work on tight bends, thus ensuring maximum manoeuvrability and agility. The powerful, long-lasting lithium-ion battery enables long run times, is maintenance-free, quick to recharge and up to three times more durable than conventional lead-acid batteries. For additional efficiency, the eco!efficiency mode can be activated at the touch of a button. This reduces energy consumption, extends battery run time and reduces operating noise by around 40 per cent, making it possible to work even in noise-sensitive areas.