Scrubber dryers BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Go!further
The BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Go!Further is a limited edition black battery-powered scrubber dryer made from 38% recycled plastic¹⁾ and has exclusive accessories.
The limited edition black battery-powered scrubber dryer BR 35/12 C Bp Pack Go!Further, made from 38 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾ and featuring exclusive accessories, is the ideal solution for efficient cleaning of small and heavily furnished areas. It cleans forwards and backwards and, thanks to its low weight, is easy to transport and suitable for use on stairs. Its rotatable roller brush head with KART technology (Kärcher Advanced Response Technology) allows work on tight bends, thus ensuring maximum manoeuvrability and agility. The powerful, long-lasting lithium-ion battery enables long run times, is maintenance-free, quick to recharge and up to three times more durable than conventional lead-acid batteries. For additional efficiency, the eco!efficiency mode can be activated at the touch of a button. This reduces energy consumption, extends battery run time and reduces operating noise by around 40 per cent, making it possible to work even in noise-sensitive areas.
Features and benefits
Includes a high-performance lithium-ion battery
- Completely maintenance-free despite a lifetime that is three times longer than conventional batteries.
- Interim or partial charging is also possible where necessary.
- Fast charging (fully charged in three hours, half charged in one hour).
Extremely manoeuvrable and effective – ideal for heavily furnished areas
- Brush head rotatable by +/-200° with KART technology, allowing the machine to be steered. For comfortable handling of bends
- The brush is always perpendicular to the direction of travel. The squeegee reliably absorbs the water in every corner.
- If necessary, it can also clean and vacuum in reverse.
Sustainability features
- Design with 38% recycled plastic¹⁾.
- 40% quieter.
- Up to 50% longer run time and reduced CO₂ emissions thanks to eco!Mode.
Compact machine
- Can be moved away from the wall at a 90° angle.
- No machine projections; easy handling.
Very low machine weight
- 35% lighter than comparable machines.
- Easier to manoeuvre over steps, thresholds or stairs.
- Easier to transport in vehicles.
Includes coarse dirt collection
- Efficiently sweep, scrub and vacuum in a single step.
- Even picks up small stones, splinters of wood and other small parts.
- Ensures optimal operation of the squeegee.
Folding handlebar
- Compact for easy storage.
- Can even be transported in small vehicles.
Height-adjustable handlebar
- Ergonomic design: can be adapted to different user heights.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|350
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|450
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|12 / 12
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|1400
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1050
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25,2 / 21
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 1,5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 2,7
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|700 - 1500
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|80 - 150 / 6 - 12
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1050
|Water consumption (l/min)
|1
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|max. 65
|Rated input power (W)
|500
|Colour
|anthracite
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|48
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|36
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|930 x 420 x 1100
¹⁾ Device only, all plastic parts without accessories.
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Transport wheels
- Squeegee, straight: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Variable contact pressure