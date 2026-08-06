Scrubber dryers BR 45/22 C BP Pack
High-spec BR 45/22 C Bp Pack battery-powered scrubber dryer. With rotating roller brush head and KART technology for maximum manoeuvrability and high area performance.
Even in large spaces, there are often still some tight spaces to navigate due to cluttering. This is when our BR 45/22 C Bp Pack scrubber dryer really comes into its own. Featuring a roller brush head with KART (Kärcher Advanced Response Technology), which can be rotated by 200° in either direction, combined with a large working width, it is exceptionally manoeuvrable – making it the ideal choice for heavily cluttered areas. At the same time, the brush and squeegee are always positioned transverse to the direction of travel – for a higher area performance and an even cleaning result. Compared with conventional lead batteries, the built-in high-performance lithium-ion batteries offer up to three times longer service life. What’s more, they are completely maintenance-free. The run time can be increased further still by using the innovative eco!efficiency mode – which also reduces the operating noise by around 40 per cent. The HEPA filter, available as an optional extra, cleans the exhaust air from the dirty water, making it suitable for use even in areas with strict hygiene requirements.
Features and benefits
Brush head rotatable by +/-200° with KART technology for added convenience around corners
- Extremely manoeuvrable and effective – ideal for heavily furnished areas.
- The brush is always perpendicular to the direction of travel. The squeegee reliably absorbs the water in every corner.
- If necessary, it can also clean and vacuum in reverse.
Incl. powerful built-in charger
- The battery charger is always to hand, ready to charge at any time.
- Battery charger switches off automatically. No energy consumption in stand-by mode.
Includes sweeping function
- Efficiently sweep, scrub and vacuum in a single step.
- Even picks up small stones, splinters of wood and other small parts.
- Ensures optimal operation of the squeegee.
Includes a high-performance lithium-ion battery
- Completely maintenance-free even with triple the service life of conventional batteries.
- Interim or partial charging is also possible where necessary.
- Also suitable for multiple shift operation.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Saves resources and extends the run time by up to 50%.
- 40% quieter.
- Reduced CO₂ emissions.
Compact machine
- Can be moved away from the wall at a 90° angle.
- No overhanging elements.
- Easy handling.
Very low machine weight
- Easy to transport, even over long distances.
- Easier to transport in vehicles.
Folding handlebar
- Compact for easy storage.
- Can even be transported in small vehicles.
Height-adjustable handlebar
- Ergonomic design: can be adapted to different user heights.
Roller technology
- High contact pressure for removing stubborn soiling.
- Ideal for cleaning crevices and textured surfaces.
- Uniform cleaning result.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|450
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|500
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|22 / 22
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|1800
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1260
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25,2 / 30
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 3,5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|750 - 1050
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|100 - 150
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1118
|Water consumption (l/min)
|1
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63
|Voltage (V)
|25,2
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 550
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|43
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|866 x 530 x 1061
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Transport wheels
- Squeegee, straight: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Variable contact pressure