Even in large spaces, there are often still some tight spaces to navigate due to cluttering. This is when our BR 45/22 C Bp Pack scrubber dryer really comes into its own. Featuring a roller brush head with KART (Kärcher Advanced Response Technology), which can be rotated by 200° in either direction, combined with a large working width, it is exceptionally manoeuvrable – making it the ideal choice for heavily cluttered areas. At the same time, the brush and squeegee are always positioned transverse to the direction of travel – for a higher area performance and an even cleaning result. Compared with conventional lead batteries, the built-in high-performance lithium-ion batteries offer up to three times longer service life. What’s more, they are completely maintenance-free. The run time can be increased further still by using the innovative eco!efficiency mode – which also reduces the operating noise by around 40 per cent. The HEPA filter, available as an optional extra, cleans the exhaust air from the dirty water, making it suitable for use even in areas with strict hygiene requirements.