Scrubber dryers BR 45/22 C BP Pack Go!further
The BR 45/22 C Bp Pack Go!Further is a limited edition black battery-powered scrubber dryer made from 38% recycled plastic¹⁾ and has exclusive accessories.
Even in large spaces, there are often still some tight spaces to navigate due to heavily furnished areas. In such cases, our limited edition black battery-powered scrubber dryer BR 45/22 C Bp Pack Go!Further, made from 38 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾ and featuring exclusive accessories, is the ideal solution. It features a roller brush head that can be rotated 200° in both directions with KART technology (Kärcher Advanced Response Technology) and a large working width. This makes it particularly manoeuvrable and ideal for heavily furnished areas. The permanent transverse position of the brush and squeegee relative to the direction of travel ensures higher area performance and consistent cleaning results. The high performance lithium-ion batteries used are maintenance-free and up to three times more durable than conventional lead-acid batteries. The switchable eco!efficiency mode further increases the run time and reduces operating noise by around 40 per cent. An integrated EPA filter cleans the exhaust air from dirty water and allows it to be used even in hygiene-sensitive areas.
Features and benefits
Includes a high-performance lithium-ion battery
- Completely maintenance-free despite a lifetime that is three times longer than conventional batteries.
- Interim or partial charging is also possible where necessary.
- Fast charging (fully charged in three hours, half charged in one hour).
Extremely manoeuvrable and effective – ideal for heavily furnished areas
- Brush head rotatable by +/-200° with KART technology, allowing the machine to be steered. For comfortable handling of bends.
- The brush is always perpendicular to the direction of travel. The squeegee reliably absorbs the water in every corner.
- If necessary, it can also clean and vacuum in reverse.
Sustainability features
- Design with 38% recycled plastic¹⁾.
- 40% quieter.
- Up to 50% longer run time and reduced CO₂ emissions thanks to eco!Mode.
Compact machine
- Can be moved away from the wall at a 90° angle.
- No machine projections; easy handling.
Very low machine weight
- 35% lighter than comparable machines.
- Easier to manoeuvre over steps, thresholds or stairs.
- Easier to transport in vehicles.
Roller technology
- High contact pressure for removing stubborn soiling.
- Also very effective on rough floor coverings or for cleaning joints.
- Uniform cleaning result.
Includes coarse dirt collection
- Efficiently sweep, scrub and vacuum in a single step.
- Even picks up small stones, splinters of wood and other small parts.
- Ensures optimal operation of the squeegee.
Height-adjustable handlebar
- Ergonomic design: can be adapted to different user heights.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|450
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|500
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|22 / 22
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|1800
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1260
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25,2 / 30
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 3,5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|750 - 1050
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|100 - 150
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1118
|Water consumption (l/min)
|1
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63
|Voltage (V)
|25,2
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 550
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|43
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|866 x 530 x 1061
¹⁾ Device only, all plastic parts without accessories.
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Transport wheels
- Squeegee, straight: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Variable contact pressure