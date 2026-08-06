Even in large spaces, there are often still some tight spaces to navigate due to heavily furnished areas. In such cases, our limited edition black battery-powered scrubber dryer BR 45/22 C Bp Pack Go!Further, made from 38 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾ and featuring exclusive accessories, is the ideal solution. It features a roller brush head that can be rotated 200° in both directions with KART technology (Kärcher Advanced Response Technology) and a large working width. This makes it particularly manoeuvrable and ideal for heavily furnished areas. The permanent transverse position of the brush and squeegee relative to the direction of travel ensures higher area performance and consistent cleaning results. The high performance lithium-ion batteries used are maintenance-free and up to three times more durable than conventional lead-acid batteries. The switchable eco!efficiency mode further increases the run time and reduces operating noise by around 40 per cent. An integrated EPA filter cleans the exhaust air from dirty water and allows it to be used even in hygiene-sensitive areas.