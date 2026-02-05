The B 110 R Bp Pack ride-on scrubber dryer combines user-friendly operation with the best cleaning results and very good TCO values. The EASY Operation switch and the large colour display in 30 languages provide access to all functions – for absolute safety and to protect the machine, the KIK key system is also integrated for the individual assignment of access rights. At the same time, the combination of the disc brush head with a working width of 75 centimetres, the two 110-litre tanks and, last but not least, the 160 Ah lithium-ion battery ensures long cleaning operations and a high area performance of up to 5,100 square metres per hour. Thanks to the integrated battery charger, intermediate charging of the fast-charging battery, which has a service life around four times longer than that of lead-acid batteries, is possible at any time. It also features numerous other functions – such as the auto-fill function for time-saving filling of the fresh water tank, the tank rinsing system for quick cleaning of the dirty water tank, the water dosing that adjusts to suit the speed and the DOSE detergent dosing system.