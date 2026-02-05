Scrubber dryers B 110 R Bp Pack 160 Ah Li+Dose+D75
Powerful and reliable: the B 110 R ride-on scrubber dryer with 160 Ah iron phosphate battery, integrated battery charger, disc brush head and DOSE detergent dosing system.
The B 110 R Bp Pack ride-on scrubber dryer combines user-friendly operation with the best cleaning results and very good TCO values. The EASY Operation switch and the large colour display in 30 languages provide access to all functions – for absolute safety and to protect the machine, the KIK key system is also integrated for the individual assignment of access rights. At the same time, the combination of the disc brush head with a working width of 75 centimetres, the two 110-litre tanks and, last but not least, the 160 Ah lithium-ion battery ensures long cleaning operations and a high area performance of up to 5,100 square metres per hour. Thanks to the integrated battery charger, intermediate charging of the fast-charging battery, which has a service life around four times longer than that of lead-acid batteries, is possible at any time. It also features numerous other functions – such as the auto-fill function for time-saving filling of the fresh water tank, the tank rinsing system for quick cleaning of the dirty water tank, the water dosing that adjusts to suit the speed and the DOSE detergent dosing system.
Features and benefits
Height-adjustable seat
- Perfect sitting position irrespective of the operator's physical height.
- Superb seating comfort during the journey.
- Allows longer, fatigue-free work intervals.
Long-lasting lithium-ion batteries
- Up to four times the service life compared to lead-acid batteries.
- Short and intermediate charging possible without damaging the battery.
- Fewer battery changes, reduced costs, less downtime.
Speed-responsive water dosing
- Reduces the water supply in bends or during slow journeys.
- The water-saving function increases the area performance.
- Faster drying of the ground and lower risk of residual water in bends.
Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|traction motor
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|750
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|950
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|110 / 110
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 4500
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|3150
|Battery (V/Ah)
|24 / 160
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2,5
|Battery charging time (h)
|5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 230 / 50
|Climbing ability (%)
|10
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (kg)
|75
|aisle turning width (mm)
|1750
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 5,7
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Rated input power (W)
|up to 2350
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|350
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1695 x 975 x 1315
Scope of supply
- Battery and built-in charger included
- Squeegee, curved
- robust aluminium die-cast suction bar
- dosing canister for detergent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto Fill
- Patented tank rinsing system
- Powerful traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- Height-adjustable seat
- Fresh water level indicator: Via water pressure
- standard daytime driving light
- small detergent dosing unit up to 0.25%
- Robust front bumper
- with speed-dependent water dosing
- software updates and loss assessment can be done remotely via Kärcher fleet management
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Application areas
- Perfect for use in supermarkets, shopping centres or hospitals
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses